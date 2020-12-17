Karnataka Congress stages protest over garbage 'user fee'

Congress stages protest over garbage 'user fee'

The leaders hit out at the BJP government for imposing the user fee, which they said was testimony to the financial crisis in the state

  Dec 17 2020, 01:48 ist
  updated: Dec 17 2020, 02:55 ist
Several Congress workers took part in the protest at Maurya Circle along with scores of party workers.

Bengaluru, DHNS: The Congress on Wednesday staged a protest against the BBMP’s proposal to levy a ‘user fee’ from residents for their garbage to be collected. 

AICC secretary Dinesh Gundu Rao, Rajya Sabha MP G C Chandrashekhar, former minister Ramalinga Reddy, MLAs Sowmya Reddy and Rizwan Arshad, and MLCs B K Hariprasad and M Narayanaswamy, among others, took part in the protest at Maurya Circle along with scores of party workers.

The leaders hit out at the BJP government for imposing the user fee, which they said was a testimony to the financial crisis in the state.

The move would burden citizens following the recent hike in power tariff and an impending hike in water tariff. 

