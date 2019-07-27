KG Layout issues will be sorted out soon: BDA chief

Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) Commissioner Dr Manjula on Friday met the farmers who gave away their land for the formation of Naada Prabhu Kempegowda Layout (NPKL).

Farmers from 12 villages from whom the BDA acquired land for NPKL and Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) projects urged the commissioner to address the delay in getting the compensation and registering the sites from the officials.

The farmers alleged that the BDA officials gave the KG Layout sites to applicants under the Arkavathy layout project rather than allotting it to the landlords in compliance with the rule. They also urged expediting the developmental work stalling under the BDA’s supervision.

“A lot of injustice happened to us in the project. BDA allotted the sites unscientifically according to their whims and fancies. Now, we want them to follow the order and hand over the land according to the government orders. We want a final solution to this decade-old problem. We’re fed up of running from pillar to post on this issue,” the president of NPKL Horata Samithi who represents the farmers told DH. Farmers expressed anger over the BDA’s negligence and threatened to fence their land acquired to form the layout. Vijay, a farmer from Kenchanapura, said: “If this attitude of the officials continues, I’d destroy the civic works done and fence my land. I’m planning to start agriculture.”

The two-hour-long meeting ended after the commissioner assured that she would solve the issues in a month’s time.

Dr Manjula N told DH that BDA had decided to allot the remaining land facing the road to the farmers who gave the land for the formation of the arterial road. “The farmers also suggested relocating the park inside the layout rather than the main road. We thought it was a good suggestion and agreed to it. We’ll do the necessary work,” the BDA commissioner said.

Asked if there is a deadline on this work, she said she has ordered the officials to complete it at the earliest.