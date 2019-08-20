Ministers' swearing-in: Avoid these roads in CBD

The following traffic restrictions will be in force on roads around Raj Bhavan and Cubbon Park in the wake of the swearing-in of new ministers scheduled for 10.30 am on Tuesday:

Traffic will be banned from Police Thimmaiah (GPO) Circle towards Raj Bhavan from 8 am to 2 pm. Motorists should take these alternative routes:

Motorists coming from Queen’s Road/Shivajinagar and moving towards Majestic should turn right at Cunningham Road and left at Chandrika Hotel Junction to reach Basaveshwara Circle, then turn left onto Palace Road and proceed towards Majestic.

The arrangement is similar for traffic between Malleswaram and Basaveshwara Circle. Motorists should turn right towards Trilight Junction.

Traffic on Queen’s Road, between Balekundri (Indian Express) Circle and Police Thimmaiah Circle, will be restricted. Motorists should turn right at Police Thimmaiah Circle to reach the KR Circle underpass via Gopala Gowda Circle.

Motorists coming from Queen’s Road/Cubbon Road and going towards the airport should take this route: CTO Circle-Police Thimmaiah Circle-BR Ambedkar Veedhi-Coffee Board Junction-Balakundri Circle-Cunningham Road-Miller’s Road-Cantonment railway underbridge-Jayamahal Road-Mehkri Circle.

Motorists heading from Queen’s Road/Cubbon Road towards Majestic and KR Market should take CTO Circle to reach Ambedkar Veedhi and KR Circle.