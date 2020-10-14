MLA's house attacked due to intra-party rivalry: Police

MLA R Akhanda Srinivas Murthy's house attacked due to intra-party rivalry: Police

Bengaluru riots

Umesh R Yadav
Umesh R Yadav, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 14 2020, 00:29 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2020, 01:40 ist
Charred vehicles in DJ Halli following the riots. DH file photo

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police probing the attack on the house of MLA R Akhanda Srinivas Murthy during the communal violence that rocked Bengaluru in August has charged ex-mayor Sampath Raj and former Pulakeshinagar ward corporator Abdul Rakeeb Zakir with planning the attack due to political rivalry.

The CCB police on Tuesday filed an interim chargesheet naming 60 accused, including Sampath Raj, his assistant Arun, car driver Santosh, corporator Zakir and his associate Majnu. 

Attributing the attack to internal party rivalry, police said Sampath Raj and Zakir, who had issues with Murthy, took advantage of the situation on the night of August 11, when KG Halli and DJ Halli areas erupted in violence.

The 400-page charge sheet said the violence started after the MLA’s nephew Naveen posted derogatory statements against the Muslim community. A couple of youths gathered in front of Naveen’s house in Kavalbyrasandra and shouted slogans. 

Sampath Raj and Zakir hatched a plan to provoke the crowd to go to the MLA’s house. The crowd later set fire to the house. “On the instruction of Sampath Raj, his personnel assistant, car driver and Zakir’s associate Majnu conspired and provoked the mob,” police said.

Bengaluru
CCB
CCB police

