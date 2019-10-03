MP Tejasvi Surya to inaugurate Durga Puja 2019

Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya will inaugurate Durga Puja 2019 in the city on Thursday, the Sarathi Socio-Cultural Trust said.

The trust said over the years, the celebration has transcended the boundaries of provincialism, ethnicity and languages.

The Sarathi Socio-Cultural Trust is a non-profit organisation founded in the city in 2003. It is involved in holding socio-cultural events, the highlight being the grand Durga Puja.

The trust encourages people from all communities to participate in the cultural fiesta, titled ‘Sammad’, a press release said. One of the oldest in the city, it is more contemporary in terms of crowd attraction among the various Durga Puja celebrations in the city, the release added.