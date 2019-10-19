Muniyappa bats for his expelled supporters

Senior Congress leader K H Muniyappa on Saturday urged the state party president Dinesh Gundu Rao to revoke the expulsion of seven of his supporters.

Seven Congress leaders from Kolar were expelled Friday after they aired their grouse in the media against Rao and All India Congress Committee general secretary in-charge of Karnataka.

“They were just demanding action against those who’ve worked against the party’s interests,” Muniyappa told reporters.

“While doing so, only one Khaleel strayed. He’s new, so he doesn’t know and even I don’t approve of speaking against the party president and All India Congress Committee.

The party is bigger. I’ve asked Rao to get full details and identify those who’ve really spoken against the party. In this case, no notice was issued and they were directly suspended,” he said.

Muniyappa, who lost the Lok Sabha polls, has blamed internal sabotage for his defeat and even locked horns with Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah against his ‘growing dominance’ in the party.

Asked to comment on his appointment as the Leader of the Opposition, Muniyappa said: “I welcome it. I’m sure he will take everyone along.”