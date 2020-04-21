No fund allocation for us, says Oppostion leader

BBMP Opposition leader Abdul Wajid termed the budget an exercise to appease the MLAs who jumped ship from the Congress to the BJP, by allocating huge amounts of funds to the wards in their constituencies, while deliberately ignoring people-friendly programmes like Indira Canteens.

Addressing the press after the budget session, the Congress leader said Yelahanka, Malleswaram, Govindarajanagar, Mahalakshmipuram and BTM Layout were allocated Rs 10 crore each, while constituencies like Hebbal, Chamarajpet, Pulakeshinagar and others were deprived of funds though they constitute many wards that need urgent development works. "Not a single constituency represented by the Congress has got any allocation," Wajid said.

Interestingly, the BJP had reacted similarly when the Congress-JD(S) coalition held the reins of the BBMP in the previous years. Wajid, however, brushed aside such allegations.

Wajid voiced unhappiness against the non-allocation of funds to the Indira Canteens. “The BJP has decided to end the people-friendly projects because we started them,” he said, noting that the budget offers nothing for the poor sections like autorickshaw and taxi drivers, labourers and migrant workers.