No fund allocation for us, says Oppostion leader

No fund allocation for us, says Oppostion leader

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 21 2020, 01:05 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2020, 01:17 ist
Abdul Wajid

BBMP Opposition leader Abdul Wajid termed the budget an exercise to appease the MLAs who jumped ship from the Congress to the BJP, by allocating huge amounts of funds to the wards in their constituencies, while deliberately ignoring people-friendly programmes like Indira Canteens.

Addressing the press after the budget session, the Congress leader said Yelahanka, Malleswaram, Govindarajanagar, Mahalakshmipuram and BTM Layout were allocated Rs 10 crore each, while constituencies like Hebbal, Chamarajpet, Pulakeshinagar and others were deprived of funds though they constitute many wards that need urgent development works. "Not a single constituency represented by the Congress has got any allocation," Wajid said.

Interestingly, the BJP had reacted similarly when the Congress-JD(S) coalition held the reins of the BBMP in the previous years. Wajid, however, brushed aside such allegations.

Wajid voiced unhappiness against the non-allocation of funds to the Indira Canteens. “The BJP has decided to end the people-friendly projects because we started them,” he said, noting that the budget offers nothing for the poor sections like autorickshaw and taxi drivers, labourers and migrant workers.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
BBMP
Bengaluru
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Was unable to practice as an architect for long: Tata

Was unable to practice as an architect for long: Tata

Coronavirus threatens global goals to end poverty

Coronavirus threatens global goals to end poverty

'Air pollution linked with higher COVID-19 death rate'

'Air pollution linked with higher COVID-19 death rate'

States can be stricter, not dilute lockdown norms: MHA

States can be stricter, not dilute lockdown norms: MHA

 