Nalapad accused of 'threatening' youth Congress leader

Now, Nalapad accused of 'threatening' youth Congress leader

This is not the first complaint against Nalapad

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 23 2021, 00:29 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2021, 03:27 ist
Mohammed Haris Nalapad. DH FILE PHOTO/JANARDHAN B K

Police have registered a non-cognisable report against Mohammad Haris Nalapad, the son of Shanthinagar MLA N A Haris, for allegedly threatening the vice-president of the Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress Committee, Bhavya K R. 

The High Grounds police registered the NCR following a three-page complaint by Bhavya. In NCR cases, police can neither register an FIR nor carry out an investigation without the court's permission. 

The complaint relates to an incident that took place at the party's Race Course Road office Congress Bhavan recently. Nalapad and others allegedly threatened Bhavya during a quarrel that took place while a Covid war room was being set up at the party's office. 

Bhavya also claimed she was threatened while campaigning for the Congress party in the Basavakalyan bypoll as well as in Delhi. 

She has requested the cops to summon the suspects to the police station and warn them, an officer said. "We have registered an NCR and will take further action based on the court's direction," the officer said. 

This is not the first complaint against Nalapad. In February 2018, he allegedly assaulted a fellow diner at an upscale restaurant in UB City. Police have charged him in the case. 

In February this year, he was disqualified from becoming the state youth Congress president owing to the criminal case. Ironically, he had secured the highest votes. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bengaluru
Congress
N A Haris
Nalapad

What's Brewing

104-year-old becomes oldest to get vaccinated in Kerala

104-year-old becomes oldest to get vaccinated in Kerala

SRK praises KKR, despite the defeat against CSK

SRK praises KKR, despite the defeat against CSK

Earth Day: Meet Israeli cigarette butt collector

Earth Day: Meet Israeli cigarette butt collector

Mumbai Police's witty reply to lover wins the internet

Mumbai Police's witty reply to lover wins the internet

How to get optimum protection from your face mask

How to get optimum protection from your face mask

In Pics | Highest spikes in daily Covid cases globally

In Pics | Highest spikes in daily Covid cases globally

Five takeaways from the trailer of Salman's 'Radhe'

Five takeaways from the trailer of Salman's 'Radhe'

New Apple devices target markets led by smaller rivals

New Apple devices target markets led by smaller rivals

Steven Spielberg’s ‘Jaws’ has lessons for Goa

Steven Spielberg’s ‘Jaws’ has lessons for Goa

Climate change puts morning cup of coffee under threat

Climate change puts morning cup of coffee under threat

 