Now, Nalapad accused of 'threatening' youth Congress leader

Police have registered a non-cognisable report against Mohammad Haris Nalapad, the son of Shanthinagar MLA N A Haris, for allegedly threatening the vice-president of the Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress Committee, Bhavya K R.

The High Grounds police registered the NCR following a three-page complaint by Bhavya. In NCR cases, police can neither register an FIR nor carry out an investigation without the court's permission.

The complaint relates to an incident that took place at the party's Race Course Road office Congress Bhavan recently. Nalapad and others allegedly threatened Bhavya during a quarrel that took place while a Covid war room was being set up at the party's office.

Bhavya also claimed she was threatened while campaigning for the Congress party in the Basavakalyan bypoll as well as in Delhi.

She has requested the cops to summon the suspects to the police station and warn them, an officer said. "We have registered an NCR and will take further action based on the court's direction," the officer said.

This is not the first complaint against Nalapad. In February 2018, he allegedly assaulted a fellow diner at an upscale restaurant in UB City. Police have charged him in the case.

In February this year, he was disqualified from becoming the state youth Congress president owing to the criminal case. Ironically, he had secured the highest votes.