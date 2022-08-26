Over 79 lakh voters listed in BBMP’s draft electoral rolls

A total of 79.08 lakh voters are a part of the draft electoral rolls, which was published by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on its website on Thursday.

Eligible voters, whose names are missing in the draft rolls, have been given seven days’ time to be part of the rolls by submitting an application. The last date to file objections or make corrections is September 2.

As many as 5.20 lakh new voters have added their names to the electoral rolls ever since the last BBMP polls. In 2015, there were 73.88 lakh eligible voters. In the draft electoral rolls, as many as 41 lakh are men and 37 lakh are women. The commission has requested people to make the best use of the opportunity, saying only 49 per cent of the voters had turned up to cast their votes in the 2015 BBMP elections.

“We have begun the exercise of preparing a voters’ list ahead of BBMP elections. Four district election officers have been appointed to supervise the work. The electoral rolls have been uploaded on the BBMP website for the benefit of voters. It will also be displayed in the zonal offices,” Dr B Basavaraju, State Election Commissioner, told reporters.

“If names of the eligible voters are missing on the draft rolls, they have an opportunity to make corrections in the next seven days,” he said. The corrections, he said, can be done by downloading the voter helpline app, through NVSP Portal or in the zonal offices.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a petition on holding BBMP elections on Friday, August 26.

Dates to remember

Sept 2: Last date for filing objections

Sept 3-7: Finalising objections

Sept 8-11: Final checklist of ward-wise electoral rolls

Sept 12-15: Verification of final checklist as per ward-wise electoral rolls

Sept 16: Approval for printing of ward-wise final electoral rolls

Sept 22: Final publication of ward-wise electoral rolls