Police seek Court's opinion to book Congress leaders over fuel price hike protest

The protest organised by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) against the hike in fuel prices by the Centre and bicycle rally on Monday in Central Business District (CBD) resulted in prolonged traffic jams spanning more than an hour in Central Business District areas.

As Congress leaders and party workers pedaled to the KPCC office on Queen's Road and sat on a dharna for a while, the roads around Vidhan Soudha, Queen's Road, Bhagwan Mahaveer Jain Road, Shivajinagar and Cunningham Road witnessed huge traffic pile-up affecting thousands of motorists.

Amidst people's anger, the law and order police have now sought the opinion of the court to register a case against the Congress party leaders for violating the prohibitory orders issued by the City Police Commissioner in the wake of Covid-19.

The leaders and protesters also defied other safety aspects like maintaining social distance, wearing of masks. "Once we get permission from the court, we will register a case," a senior police official said.