Power tariffs already high, withdraw hike: SUCI

The Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) has opposed the power tariff hike announced recently.

In a release, the SUCI said the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) should have questioned the rationale behind electricity supply companies' proposals on power tariffs because the existing rates were already "high". The KERC should protect the interests of the people, it added.

According to the SUCI, an increase of 20-40 paise per unit will translate into a hike of up to Rs 200 to Rs 500 in the monthly power bill. "This is a multi-fold increase coming at a time people when are already hit hard due to coronavirus," it said, urging the government to withdraw the decision.