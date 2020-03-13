Provide free food in Indira Canteens: BBMP Oppn leader

In the wake of the BBMP commissioner banning street food to check the spread of cholera, Opposition party leader in the council Abdul Wajid has urged the corporation to distribute free food at Indira Canteens.

In a letter, Wajid noted that thousands of people eke out their living through the street food business. “The BBMP has ordered them to close down the shops to stop the spread of epidemic diseases. While the decision is good from the view of public health, it affects the livelihood of thousands of families,” he said.

He said the Indira Canteens in all the 198 wards should give breakfast and meals for free to the public for the benefit of these families as well as the migrant workers who depend on street food.