R Ashoka is now Covid-19 minister for Bengaluru, replaces K Sudhakar

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday made Revenue Minister R Ashoka in charge of the Covid-19 affairs in Bengaluru, the state capital where cases have been rising.

“With the Covid-19 problem increasing in Bengaluru day by day, I have been made in charge of fighting the pandemic in Bengaluru,” Ashoka said in a late Thursday night tweet. “I thank CM Yediyurappa for giving this responsibility. I seek everybody’s cooperation in discharging my work effectively.”

Ashoka replaces Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar, who was put in charge of the Covid-19 management in Bengaluru. Sudhakar is currently under home quarantine after some of his family members tested positive.

Of late, Ashoka was visible in the decision-making process related to the Covid-19 pandemic. The former deputy chief minister was also heading a group of ministers constituted by the CM to oversee the public distribution system, or ration, in Bengaluru.

Politically, this is seen as a significant move for Ashoka. Ever since the BJP came to power, Ashoka was said to be sulking as he felt sidelined. He was also not content with the revenue portfolio early on.