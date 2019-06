Rohini Katoch Sepat has taken charge as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), following the resignation of K Annamalai two weeks ago.

“Today, I have demitted my charge as DCP South and the new DCP has taken over,” Annamalai wrote.

Annamalai said he was writing a book and was considering starting a company. “There are a lot of unemployed youths and I am thinking of doing something for them by creating jobs by starting a skill-based company,” he said.