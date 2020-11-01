RR Nagar: Darshan booked for violating Covid norms

RR Nagar bypolls: Case against Sandalwood actor Darshan for violating Covid-19 protocols

Hita Prakash
Hita Prakash, DHNS,
  • Nov 01 2020, 13:18 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2020, 13:50 ist
Sandalwood actor Darshan campaign for Rajarajeshwari Nagar BJP candidate Munirathna at BK Nagar in Bengaluru, for the upcoming Nov 3 bypolls. Credit: DH Photo/Pushkar V

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Sunday booked a case against popular Kannada actor Darshan, for flouting the Covid-19-related election campaigning protocols set by the civic body.

Speaking to the media, District Electoral Officer and BBMP commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said a case has been registered under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 on the actor and other violators. "Videos and photographs captured by our officials during the actors' campaign with BJP candidate Munirathna, have been produced. Subsequently, we have booked a case on Darshan based on the reports received by our personnel."

The BBMP has registered a total of 15 cases in the past two days (Oct 30 and 31) for campaigners not follwing social-distancing and other covid-related protocols.
"If the accused are found guilty, after producing the evidence to the court, they can be jailed upto one year as punishment," said Prasad.

Cases booked in last three days (total 15)
Oct 30 | Congress - 3, BJP - 4,
Oct 31 | Congress - 1, BJP - 4, JDS and others - 2
Nov  1 | Darshan - 1 case.

