Shivajinagar may shut on Jan 21 over CAA

Shops may remain closed in and around Shivajinagar in the heart of Bengaluru on Tuesday as part of a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

A number of organisations under the Joint Action Committee of Karnataka have called for a peaceful protest at Chandni Chowk, Shivajinagar, at 11 am. The appeal asked people to "get your business closed and come to Chandni Chowk". The organisers expect at least 5,000 people to take part in the protest. Traffic could be affected in the central business district (CBD).