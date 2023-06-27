Steel Flyover project: Siddu got scared, I'd have gone ahead, says DKS

In a hard-hitting comment, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said he would not have "cowered" under public pressure like his boss Siddaramaiah to stop the controversial Steel Flyover project if he was at the helm of affairs.

Shivakumar was speaking at the Kempegowda Jayanti in Vidhana Soudha where he said various stakeholders have asked him to consider building tunnels and flyovers in the city.

"In the Siddaramaiah government, they wanted to build a steel bridge. There was such a huge uproar and criticism. Drums were beaten to say there was bribery and corruption. Siddaramaiah got scared. He and (the then Bengaluru City Development minister) K J George said no to the project," Shivakumar said.

"If it was me, I'd not have cowered. I'd have bulldozed come what may," Shivakumar, the Bengaluru City Development minister, said.

Shivakumar was referring to a 6.7-km long steel flyover from Basaveshwara Circle to Hebbal Junction that was to cost Rs 1,761 crore and improve connectivity to the airport. The project would have consumed over 800 trees. In 2017, the Siddaramaiah government dropped the project in the face of severe civic backlash.

Also Read | Karnataka BJP leaders have been asked to adhere to party discipline: Nalin Kumar Kateel

"Even now, I'll take some decisions," Shivakumar said. "Let the ranters rant, keep the eggs ready and protesters picket. I'll keep moving on. This is one opportunity we have to leave something behind."

Shivakumar described Bengaluru's growth by pointing out that the city's population was 16 lakh when Kengal Hanumanthaiah was the municipal president. "Now, there are 1.60 crore people," he said.

Shivakumar said he is thinking of satellite towns for the city. "Nothing was planned after satellite towns at Kengeri and Yelahanka," he said. He said he also wants to do something about the city's roads. "Everybody wants to own a car while roads have remained the same. And, cars are parked in front of homes...it's very difficult," he said, citing the example of Rajajinagar where "some homes have three cars...where will they even park?"

Meanwhile, Spatikapuri Mutt pontiff Nanjavadutha Swami urged the government to make it mandatory to display the portrait of Bengaluru founder Kempegowda in all public offices. He also urged the government to include Kempegowda in school textbooks.

Also on the occasion, the Kempegowda International Award was given to golfer Aditi Ashok, Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath and Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences & Research.