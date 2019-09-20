Surya’s office hunt ends at library, hits students

Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya’s decision to set up his office at the public library located in Jayanagar 5th Block has come as a big disappointment to the public, with the MP being accused of snatching a space where kids from underprivileged families gathered to prepare for board examinations.

The building in question belongs to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). While the first and second floor is meant for newspaper reading and public reference, the ground floor was utilised to conduct evening classes to coach children from underprivileged families for SSLC board exams.

That practice will end as and when the MP moves in.

The BBMP commissioner already issued an order allotting the space for office use of Surya and even the renovation work is underway.

As per details available, the initiative was started by former MLA late N Vijay Kumar in association with a private trust for a period of five years.

“The agreement signed by Vijay Kumar was completed in March 2019 and another trust applied to continue the same project for which the BBMP council even extended permission,” said a BBMP source.

The coaching used to be conducted a few months before the final exams and also during the exams. “This year, students would be deprived of that facility,” said an official from the library.

Reacting to the news, Tejasvi Surya told DH that the space was also used as an office by late Vijay Kumar. “The library is located on the first and second floor of the building. We are making an office in an unused place. Whatever that has been said is false news,” said the MP.

The copy of the order issued by the BBMP states: “Keeping the interest of office activities of MP representing Bengaluru South parliamentary constituency Tejasvi Surya, the ground floor of the property belonging to BBMP at ward number 168 located at No:4, 11th main road, 39th cross road, Jayanagar 5th block in Pattabhirama Nagara, opposite to Pu.Thi.Na park is reserved for office activities of Bangalore South MP.”

Speaking on the issue, RTI activist Mari Lingegowda Mali Patil, who has decided to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the issue, said student welfare activity was going on at the library and even government schoolchildren had access to special coaching during the SSLC exams.

“But despite knowing about the activity MP Tejaswi Surya has snatched away the space. I will write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about this incident,” he said.