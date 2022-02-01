Teacher's death: AAP members protest at accident spot

A day after a 38-year-old teacher was killed in a road punctuated with potholes, members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a protest at the accident spot demanding action against elected representatives and officials responsible for maintaining the road.

The party also filed a complaint against authorities and Yeshwantpur MLA S T Somashekhar charging them with negligence.

“This is not the first time motorists are killed by potholes. Such events would continue to recur. The state government, local legislators, BBMP, and BWSSB should be held responsible for the accident and death of teacher Sharmila,” AAP president Prithvi Reddy told reporters.

Former MLA and AAP’s senior leader H D Basavaraju blamed the chief minister for not protecting the lives of civilians.

“The money released for the repair of the road is being pocketed by the politicians,” he charged.

Police detained some party members to get them to stop the protest. The AAP complained that they were manhandled as some were forced into the police vans.

