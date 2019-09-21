Tejasvi Surya draw ire for snatching library space

Bengaluru South Parliamentarian Tejasvi Surya is facing flak over his decision to convert a space in Jayanagar 5th Block used to conduct coaching classes for the underprivileged kids for SSLC board exams.

Slamming the decision, people have been venting their ire on various platforms, besides escalating the matter to the PM’s office.

Meantime, the RTI activist Marilinge Gowda Mali Patil has written to the prime minister urging him to intervene in the matter. Patil has requested the PM to advise the MP about the importance of public libraries.

“The MP by occupying the space seems to have forgotten the fact that education is the base for everything. There was no need for Tejasvi to snatch the place when the previous MP late Ananth Kumar’s office space is lying vacant,” Patil wrote.

DH had published a news report on Friday on Tejasvi’s decision to convert the kids’ coaching area inside a library into his office. Upset over the report, he refused to speak about the controversy during his visit to Chikkodi in Belagavi on Friday. “I will speak about the issues related to the state capital only in Bengaluru,” he said.

Later, the BJP leader clarified that his office work would not affect the schoolchildren.

Meanwhile, BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar promised to provide some other space for the children.

“As we had to provide space for the MP’s office, the vacant space at the library was allotted for the purpose. In case, if the decision affects the exam preparation activities of the kids, then we will look into providing alternative space for the students,” he said.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar, who also holds the charge of library department, said: “I will get facts from the library department and take necessary measures.”