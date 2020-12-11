Tejasvi Surya, Ramalinga Reddy spar over 'illegal voter ID for Rohingya Muslims' complaints

Surya, Reddy spar over 'voter ID for Rohingya Muslims'

Akram Mohammed
  • Dec 11 2020, 22:35 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2020, 22:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo.

Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya's tweet on complaints of Rohingya Muslims obtaining voter ID cards illegally at BTM Layout in Bengaluru irked former Congress minister Ramalinga Reddy, who hit out at the BJP leader.

"In our meeting today, many citizens brought the issue of Rohingya Muslims obtaining voter IDs illegally to our notice. We directed officials to verify the electoral rolls and issue voter IDs to only genuine citizens in BTM Layout," the Bangalore South MP said in a tweet Thursday.

Responding to the claims, Reddy - MLA of BTM Layout constituency - tweeted, "Mr Tejasvi Surya, You speak about Rohingya Muslims acquiring Voter IDs in BTM. BJP government is in power at the state & centre (for 6 years). Why not take stringent action against such illegal activities? I will fully support the cause to jail or deport them. Get your government to do it." 

Tejasvi Surya
Ramalinga Reddy
BJP
Congress
Rohingya Muslims
Karnataka
Bengaluru

