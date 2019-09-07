Tidy up B'luru in 15 days: B S Yediyurappa to officials

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday directed officials to clear the piling solid waste and tidy the city streets in 15 days and submit a report.

The chief minister expressed unhappiness over the growing garbage crisis in the city at a review meeting of Bengaluru development with city MLAs and MPs. “Disposal of garbage is a major issue for Bengalureans. We’ll solve this problem first,” the chief minister reportedly told the officials.

Reflecting on the possible solutions, Yediyurappa directed officials to appoint four dedicated officers for the eight BBMP zones to oversee solid waste management.

As the chief minister discussed permanent solutions, Yelahanka BJP MLA S R Vishwanath drew his attention to the steep charges on preparing compost using garbage from the city.

“The cost of compost prepared out of Bengaluru’s garbage is so high that no one is buying it. The price of the compost needs to be slashed,” Vishwanath urged the chief minister.

The chief minister asked the officials to appoint as many officials as required to keep the city clean. “You can appoint as many personnel as you can and make them work 24X7. But ensure Bengaluru is clean and all its roads and parks are cleaned and the potholes are filled,” he reportedly said. “Submit a report after 15 days, when we meet again to review the work and the situation across the city,” he said.

He also asked officials to relaunch the BBMP app that had encountered technical glitches.