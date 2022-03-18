To sidestep tendering, KRIDL handed works worth Rs 13,000 crore by BBMP

BBMP gave works worth Rs 12,943 crore to one agency in six years apparently in a bid to bypass the tendering process.

Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Ltd (KRIDL) received works in such large numbers between 2015-16 and 2020-21 because they can mobilise contractors without floating tenders.

Former councillor and Bangalore South district BJP president N R Ramesh, who accessed the details under a Right To Information (RTI) petition, said the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has already released work worth Rs 8,092 crore to KRIDL.

“As the name suggests, KRIDL had been established to execute work in rural areas. By handing over Bengaluru’s work to this agency, the BBMP has violated several rules,” he said.

He cited at least three government orders which state that only works meant to be taken up under the mayor or deputy mayor’s discretionary funds can be given to KRIDL if they are emergency in nature.

“KRIDL has only a few officers and does not have the technical expertise to ascertain the quality of works. Neither the final work nor the material used is checked by officers. On top of this, the agency collects 11% of the total project cost as service fee from the BBMP,” the BJP leader said.

The BBMP has handed over all types of non-emergency works to KRIDL, be it installing street lights, maintenance of flyovers, or asphalting roads. Ramesh also alleged that the contractors collect full payment even before completing 50% of the work.

Ramesh has filed a written complaint with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai mentioning the names of 68 officers responsible for handing over the works to KRIDL. BBMP’s senior officials said that they have stopped giving work to KRIDL since March 2021.

