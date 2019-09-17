Underground wastebins project to be probed

After ordering probe in TenderSURE and white-topping works taken up by the BBMP, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has now directed a probe into the underground waste bins installed by the civic body two years ago.

"The contract to instal underground dustbins was given to Zonta Infratech for Rs 55 crore in 2017. Following the complaints in the media that not even 10% of dustbins are installed in the identified locations, the probe has been ordered, and the report be submitted in two months," the chief minister's order said.

In 200 locations

In 2017, the Palike had issued a work order to the firm to instal underground waste bins in 200 identified locations along with purchasing eight trucks to lift garbage for 60 months, including transportation of collected waste from the bins.

It can be noted that this is one of the BBMP's projects, where the chief minister has ordered the probe, following an allegation of irregularities by BJP former corporator N R Ramesh.