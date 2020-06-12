Violation of HC rules: MLA on BMRCL’s tree felling

Violation of HC rules: MLA Sowmya Reddy on BMRCL’s tree felling

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 12 2020, 00:35 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2020, 03:21 ist

Continuing the protest against the felling of trees by BMRCL hours before the matter was to be heard in the high court, Jayanagar MLA Sowmya Reddy on Thursday demanded accountability from the government.

The contractor for BMRCL cut down several trees on late Tuesday night, hours before the court was scheduled to hear a petition challenging the BBMP’s nod to clear trees to make way for the Gottigere-Nagawara (Reach 6) metro line.

“The BMRCL claims a public consultation was held. But I am the people’s representative of this area and I have not heard of it. This is a clear violation of the high court rules. People are in the dark about the project and have not been informed about any compensatory afforestation being taken up,” the MLA said. “We want greater transparency. We will not let this go.”

Activist Arun Prasad said a complaint will be filed with the police against the way the BMRCL carried out the work with scant regard for rules.

