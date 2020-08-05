Wild tiger, safari tiger break into a fight in Bannerghatta Biological Park 

A fight broke out between a safari tiger and a wild tiger in Bannerghatta Biological Park, which is part of the Bannerghatta National Park, near Bengaluru, Karnataka.

The two tigers took swipes at each other in the video, which has gone viral on social media.

However, the tigers were on either side of a mesh partition. In the video, they appeared to attempt to attack the other, except the fence came between them. One of the tigers seemed to gnaw at the fence, in what appeared to be an aggressive bid to break free and maul the other tiger.

The fascinating video was shared on YouTube and Twitter. YouTube users had humorous responses to the video. One person commented, ”Sometimes fences are good things,” while another wrote, “When you look in the mirror and the evil spirit wants to throw hands.”

Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shared the video from his Twitter handle, captioning it, ”If the human relationship in this world were as strong as this fence. Wild tiger fights with a safari tiger at Bannerghatta, Karnataka.”

According to Nanda, one of the male tigers is a wanderer from the neighbouring Cauvery sanctuary.

Netizens were amused by the strength of the fence that managed to hold its own despite being attacked by two tigers.