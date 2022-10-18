Bengaluru pothole accident: 50-year-old woman succumbs to injuries

A 50-year-old Bengaluru resident who was injured severely in an accident on Monday succumbed to injuries last night.
Umadevi was undergoing treatment at ESI hospital in Rajajinagar.
The Malleshwaram traffic police are investigating the case based on the complaint filed by her daughter Vanitha.
The accident took place when the mother and daughter were riding on a scooter near Sujatha Talkies on Monday morning. Vanitha claimed that she was trying to avoid a pothole when a speeding KSRTC bus rammed the duo's scooter from behind, throwing both women off the vehicle.
The FIR filed with the police blames the bus driver, but while speaking to a TV channel, the daughter had cited the pothole as the reason.
Eye-witnesses said the accident happened when the woman tried to avoid the pothole.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Pothole accident: Bengaluru woman succumbs to injuries
D Y Chandrachud: Illustrious career & landmark verdicts
DH Toon | Incessant hunger for a healthy life
Mohammed Shami shares tricks of trade with Afridi
Why Pitbulls and Rottweilers are considered dangerous
How's Brexit going?': British politics faces mockery
World Cup boom pushes some Qatar residents out of homes
Unique in Japan: A temple dedicated to grapes and wine