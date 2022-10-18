Bengaluru pothole accident: 50-year-old woman succumbs to injuries

A 50-year-old Bengaluru resident who was injured severely in an accident on Monday succumbed to injuries last night.

Umadevi was undergoing treatment at ESI hospital in Rajajinagar.

The Malleshwaram traffic police are investigating the case based on the complaint filed by her daughter Vanitha.

The accident took place when the mother and daughter were riding on a scooter near Sujatha Talkies on Monday morning. Vanitha claimed that she was trying to avoid a pothole when a speeding KSRTC bus rammed the duo's scooter from behind, throwing both women off the vehicle.

The FIR filed with the police blames the bus driver, but while speaking to a TV channel, the daughter had cited the pothole as the reason.

Eye-witnesses said the accident happened when the woman tried to avoid the pothole.