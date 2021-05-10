Bengaluru private hospitals' association launches website with real-time bed availability info

A new bed management website launched on Sunday by the Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA) would display vacant beds in registered private hospitals.

Association secretary Dr Rajashekar said the website will also contain hospital phone numbers and location maps to help Covid-19 patients looking for beds.

Though some private hospitals in Bengaluru had been listed on the website, hesitancy on the part of big-chain hospitals to disclose their bed numbers meant that the list was not complete.

“Many of the chains have agreed to come on board after consultations and they will be reflected on the portal from Monday,” said Dr Prasanna H, president, PHANA.

While individual hospitals have been updating bedding numbers and vacancies, the portal showed information for only 1,699 beds as of Sunday afternoon, out of which only three were vacant. By 4.30 pm, even those three have been occupied.

“This is due to demand for beds from patients,” Dr Prasanna said. “In my own centre (Pristine Hospital), five beds made vacant on Saturday had been filled within a matter of minutes.” The portal will soon show the availability status of an estimated 4,000 beds in Bangalore Urban.

“We have also had interest from Mysuru district hospitals to join the portal and they will be added in the coming days,” Dr Prasanna said.