Bengaluru private schools directed to check for coronavirus

The Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka has issued an advisory for its member schools across the state about coronavirus outbreak.

In an advisory issued, the association advised school managements to provide isolation for students if they suddenly fall sick after reaching the school and alert parents for immediate medical attention.

"It is a routine practice at most of our schools that any student is allergic or develop symptoms of any viral or contagious diseases such students will not be allowed to attend classes and will be granted leave for medical care. Now, with the outbreak of coronavirus the same measures would be taken by all the schools," said D Shashi Kumar general secretary of the association.

Meanwhile, the association advised schools not to create panic among students and parents and in case of circulation of any fake messages with respect to COVID-19, such messages should be clarified from concerned departments.

Association even advised school authorities to take hygienic measures and also to teach about maintaining hygiene and care for children during the school hours and also back at home.