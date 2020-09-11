Bengaluru: Railways hikes platform ticket fare from Rs 10 to Rs 50

The railways has hiked the platform tickets from Rs 10 to Rs 50 in three stations in Bengaluru citing the need to avoid crowds in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

Seven pairs of train will begin operations from Bengaluru division from Friday, in addition to special trains that have been running for several weeks.

In a release, the South Western Railway said there has been increased demand from the public for issuing platform tickets as people enter railway stations to drop and pick up such passengers, including senior citizens, differently-abled, children and students. For the convenience of the public, platform tickets will be issued at KSR Bengaluru, Yesvantpur and Bengaluru Cantonment Railway Stations with immediate effect, it said.

"In order to avoid crowd in view of Covid-19 pandemic, the price of platform tickets at these stations will be increased from Rs 10 to Rs 50 temporarily until further advice.