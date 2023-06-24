Bengaluru: Rath Yatra celebrated at L&T South City

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jun 24 2023, 22:18 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2023, 05:24 ist
Residents of L&T South City apartment complex along Bannerghatta Road celebrated Rathayatra in the city on Saturday. Credit: Special Arrangement

Residents of L&T South City apartment complex along Bannerghatta Road celebrated Rathayatra in the community on Saturday. The event was organised by South City Odia Committee (UTKALA), in association with Sugruha (South City Group Housing Apartment Owners' Association). 

This is the third year the community is celebrating Rathayatra, which was suspended during the pandemic.

After puja and arathi, the residents pulled the chariot carrying the idols of Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra. The Rathayatra went on for over two hours around the complex. Devotees welcomed the chariot at various points around the complex. Prasad was distributed to all devotees.

The celebrations continued in the evening with cultural programmes such as classical and semi-classical dance, performance of devotional songs and an orchestra. The programme will continue on Sunday.

 

Bengaluru
Rath Yatra

