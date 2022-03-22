B'luru receives light rain for second consecutive day

Bengaluru receives light rain for second consecutive day

City residents were thrilled to feel the chill in the air by the evening once the rain subsided

Jahnavi R
Jahnavi R, DHNS,
  • Mar 22 2022, 00:53 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2022, 04:43 ist
Vehicles navigate a flooded Palace Road following a downpour on Monday. Credit: DH Photo/ANUP RAGH T

Many parts of the city experienced light rain on Monday evening as the depression over the Andaman Sea intensified.

Much of the rain fell over the South, East and Mahadevapura zones. Between Sunday and Monday, the city received 6.2 mm rainfall, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

“The deep depression is centered 120 kilometers away from the Andaman Sea. There is another upper air cyclonic circulation in South Chhattisgarh, 1.5 km above the sea level,” a senior IMD meteorologist said.

City residents were thrilled to feel the chill in the air by the evening once the rain subsided. The rain affected traffic movement in the Central Business District (CBD), parts of South Bengaluru, and airport road. Cloudy weather and gusty winds are expected to continue in the city for the next two days.

“Thundershowers are likely at some places until March 23,” the meteorologist added.

