Bengaluru records 1,525 cases, 45 more fatalities

A day after hitting a peak of 1,535 cases, the city’s new Covid numbers dropped by 10 points to 1,525 cases on Sunday. At the same time, 45 news deaths were reported.

Several of the new fatalities had actually transpired days ago, in June. The death tally also includes eight apparently asymptomatic individuals.

Health officials had earlier told DH that these anonymous cases were the result of reporting errors from hospitals. Furthermore, one out of the eight cases also did not have any comorbidities.

The rest of the fatalities presented the usual battery of late-stage symptoms, including breathlessness, fever, cough or giddiness.

The new cases and deaths elevated the city’s overall numbers to 18,387 cases (out of which 14,067 are active) and 274 deaths.

Gender-wise, the new cases include 944 males (including 60 children), and 581 females (including 39 children). The largest age group comprised 356 people in their thirties, followed by 325 people in their forties. However, the vulnerable group of people in their 60s and above comprised 259 people.

Although 74 people were admitted to private hospitals state-wide on Sunday, only two were recorded in Bengaluru Urban. One was a 32-year-old woman falling into the category of contact under-tracing and the other was a 50-year-old-man with a history of local travel.

According to the BBMP war room, the wards with the highest number of newly reported cases are: Shantala Nagar, Sudham Nagar, Chamarajpet, Jayanagar, Banaswadi, Vasanthnagar, Ganesh Mandir Ward, Hombegowda Nagar, Maruthi Seva Nagar, Kottegapalya, Arakere, Mattikere, Sampangiram Nagar, Rajagopal Nagar, Yelachanahalli, HMT Ward, VV Puram, and Dr Raj Kumar Ward.

The Palike said 19,087 swabs were collected on Sunday. However, no information was disclosed on how many were tested. The city’s overall positivity rate was 10.47%.