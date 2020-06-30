Bengaluru records 738 new cases, three deaths

Monday’s Covid-19 city tally came with expectations that the outcome would be bad. Those expectations were not dashed as 738 new cases were reported. However, these numbers were slightly lower than Sunday’s record-setting figure of 783.

With the Department of Health and Family Welfare not providing patient history information within the bulletins since Saturday, uncertainty has grown about the source of the infection for these cases. The Bengaluru Bruhat Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) also declined to provide an area-wise distribution of the new cases.

Dr Omprakash Patil, Director, Department of Health and Family Welfare, said the new numbers included people with Influenza-Like Illness (ILI), Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and those falling under the category of “contact under tracing”, indicating that these have no known source of infection.

While he could not provide a detailed breakup of the cases, Patil said the distribution of the cases was largely uniform across the city.

Munish Moudgil, Director, State Covid War Room, attributed the absence of information to data being streamlined.

What is known about the new cases, however, is that a majority are men (490), with the balance of 248 being women. The largest number of male cases are 107 men in their 40s, while the largest concentration of female cases is 58 women in their twenties.

The bulletin also revealed that private hospitals were admitting some patients, with 153 out of the 738 cases registered as being in private hospitals. This comprises 20.7% of the patients. Data within the BBMP war room bulletin shows the city carried out 7,910 tests over a 24-hour period from Sunday to Monday.

19 new deaths in the state

Information is more complete when it comes to patients who have died, with the state reporting a total of 19 new fatalities on Monday, including three from the city.

The first was a 67-year-old man with SARI who did not suffer from any comorbid conditions but displayed breathlessness, a late-stage symptom of the disease. He died on June 25, after being hospitalised for 15 days.

The second fatality was an 80-year-old woman with ILI who had breathlessness and serious comorbidities in the form of hypertension, chronic kidney disease, diabetes and hypothyroidism. She passed away on June 24, a day after being admitted into Covid care. The third fatality was a 60-year-old man with ILI who also had diabetes and hypertension. He died on June 28, six days after entering hospital care.