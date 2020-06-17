Bengaluru registers 47 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths

Bengaluru registered 47 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, plus five official new deaths, raising the city’s total caseload to 772 and the known fatality total to 41.

A large proportion of the new cases (14) are people with Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) who also tested positive for Covid-19, followed closely by 11 primary contacts of known sufferers who tested positive. Another two are secondary contacts of a 61-year-old woman who died of the disease on June 6. A cluster of nine positive cases has emerged from this single case.

Five of the new cases are travellers from Delhi, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Another five are people with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and one is an inter-state traveller.

Victoria staff hit

Three cases are medical staff at Victoria Hospital, aged 23 to 36. One is Patient 7221, a 36-year-old man from Nagarabhavi.

Medical staff expressed dismay at the emergence of the infection in these people, pointing out that while there have been over 200 cases of medical staff being infected with the disease all over the state, Victoria had to contend with only three such Covid-positives among staff before.

Remarkably, all three of the new cases are said to have been employed in different buildings and all had been religiously wearing Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits while on duty.

“We don’t know how they got the disease, but they all tested positive a week after quarantine,” a doctor at the hospital said. According to protocols at the hospital, on-duty Covid staff have a seven-day work-week, after which they have to go into quarantine for a period of another seven days. All staff are tested on the sixth day of their quarantine period.

“Fifty other on-duty staff who had worked alongside them tested negative,” the doctor said.

Five deaths, plus one

Five of the newly disclosed deaths were aged above 59 and many had comorbidities in the form of diabetes, hypertension, chronic head disease or ischemic heart disease. One of them, a 60-year-old man, was brought dead to Victoria Hospital. Not included in the death tally is a 59-year-old ASI at the VV Puram traffic police station, who succumbed to the disease on Monday.

BMTC driver's 7 contacts test negative

Days after a BMTC driver-cum-conductor tested positive for Covid-19, the public transporter said on Tuesday that seven people identified as his primary contacts had tested negative for the coronavirus infection, the BMTC said in a press release.