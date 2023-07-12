Bengaluru: Renovated VV Puram food street to be opened in a month

The BBMP will reopen the revamped food street in VV Puram within a month.

Renovation work on the well-known food street, which attracts huge crowds, started in December 2022. Though the works were to be completed by April this year, the project was delayed owing to the Assembly elections and other issues on the ground.

“The civic body is working closely with the vendors on the food street. All the hurdles are cleared, and the works will be completed by next month. We will inaugurate the revamped street soon,” said Uday B Garudachar, MLA, Chickpet.

The Palike has already completed laying the water pipelines, sewage lines, and stormwater drain connections, and is providing cable ducts.

Works on laying the footpaths, streetlights, and beautification of the lanes will be taken up in the coming days. The renovations have been carried out at a cost of Rs 5 crore.