Bengaluru reports 503 fresh cases of Covid-19

City health officials revealed 503 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday. Four new city deaths were also reported.

The new caseload figure is several hundred less than the 738 cases registered on Monday, but the figure is nevertheless higher than normal. The number cases elevate the city’s total to 4,555, including 3,916 active cases. A further 21 cases were reported in Bengaluru Rural, taking that district’s total number of cases to 129.

Dr C N Manjunath, State Nodal officer for Covid-19 testing attributed some of the increase in numbers to Covid-19 testing in the city.

"Some 5,000 RT-PCR tests on average are being done in the city daily," he said, adding that the state was on verge of procuring 50,000 new rapid antigen testing kits from a Singapore-based company, purely for use in Bengaluru.

The BBMP war room data, however, shows that no new tests were done on Tuesday.

Gender-wise, Bengaluru Urban’s Tuesday total splits into 302 males and 201 females. The highest number of cases among ages was 61 males in their thirties and 60 women in their twenties. Men over the age of 60, comprised 53 cases, while among women, this figure was 21. A total of forty-one children were also among the infected, 23 of them being boys.

In contrast to Monday, which saw 153 Covid-19 patients admitted into private hospitals, just one such patient was admitted into a private hospital on Tuesday. This was a 42-year-old man who is a resident of Bengaluru Rural district.

For the fourth straight day in a row, health officials declined to provide patient histories. This extends to the Covid War Room site, which showed “other” as the official form of transmission for all cases over the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the BBMP Commissioner, BH Anil Kumar asked for citizens to stay calm. “The situation is under control,” he said and added that the BBMP will release an area-wise breakdown of the cases as soon as the data of patients is verified.

Fatalities

The four new fatalities are above the age of 50. The first is a 63-year-old man who returned from Saudi Arabia on a Vande Bharat flight earlier in June. He also had type 2 diabetes. He succumbed to Covid-19 on June 21. The second fatality is a 57-year-old man who did not have any comorbidities but perished on June 28, due to the disease being at the late stage. The third fatality was a 64-year-old woman who had weight-loss as a symptom, in addition to fever and breathlessness. She had stage 4 lung cancer, and died within hours of benign admitted to Covid care on June 28.

The last fatality is a 50-year-old man who died on June 22, when the disease was its late stage. He also had type 2 diabetes.