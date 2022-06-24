Bengaluru reports 820 Covid cases

The total number of Covid cases has touched 39,63,633 in the state

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 24 2022, 01:05 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2022, 01:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

The Bengaluru Urban district accounted for 820 out of 858 new Covid-19 cases reported in Karnataka, according to the official bulletin released by the government on Thursday.

A 72-year-old woman with SARI and other comorbidities, such as diabetes and hypertension, succumbed to the disease in Bengaluru, taking the total number of Covid deaths in the state to 40,072.

With this, the total number of Covid cases has touched 39,63,633 in the state. The day’s test positivity rate stood at 2.36%.

As many as 682 people were discharged on Thursday, taking the total recoveries to 39,18,452. The number of active cases in the state is now 5,067. A total of 36,289 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Bengaluru
Coronavirus
Covid-19

