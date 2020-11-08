Bengaluru reports lowest Covid-19 cases since July

The number of new daily cases reported in Bengaluru Urban fell to their lowest mark in four months on Saturday. The district recorded 1,046 fresh cases - the lowest daily figure since July 7, when the city had reported 800 cases.

Seven new deaths were also reported in the city, which is the lowest daily death tally in a single Covid bulletin since June 16.

Karnataka reported 2,258 cases and 22 deaths on Saturday. Tumakuru reported 165 cases. All other districts reported cases in single digit and double digits. The day's positivity rate was 2.12%.