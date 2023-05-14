Bengaluru: Riders injured after leaning tree struck by BBMP earthmover falls on bike

Two men riding on a bike suffered severe injuries after a tree fell on them on the Kengeri-Uttarahalli Main Road in South Bengaluru on Thursday. One of them is critical and has been hospitalised.

The injured persons are identified as Siddalingaiah, 52, an electrician from Sunkadakatte, and Muniyappa, 40, a mason from Laggere.

Muniyappa and Siddalingaiah were riding to work when the tree crashed on them near the Mantri Alpyne apartment complex on Kengeri-Uttarahalli Main Road near Subramanyapura around 11.45 am.

Muniyappa, who was riding, sustained a fracture to his shoulder and left hand. Siddalingaiah suffered severe head injuries and other fractures, and passed out. Local people and students rushed them to hospital.

Muniyappa told DH that the tree was pushed by an earthmover (KA 51/MM 8779). A large portion of the tree fell on Siddalingaiah’s head. "He is undergoing treatment in the ICU. I got discharged on Saturday."

BBMP was levelling the road and closing the pits dug up for laying cable pipes. According to Muniyappa, the tree was leaning on the road for almost a week. The earthmover hit the tree, which cut and fell on the road. BBMP officials had not taken any precautionary measures while doing the work, he said.

Speaking to DH, Siddalingaiah’s son Vivek said his father is semi-conscious and his condition was critical. Doctors said they cannot say anything about his recovery for another five days, he added.

BBMP officials, the contractor and the earthmover driver did not take any precautionary measures. The road has two paths, they must have closed one path and put some barricades so that vehicles move away from the tree. They must have stopped the movement of vehicles till they cut the tree and cleared it, Vivek said.

Police have registered a case at the Subramanyapura police station under IPC sections 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage) against the BBMP officials concerned, BBMP contractor and earthmover driver.

Not intentional: BBMP

Mahesh J R, deputy range forest officer, Bommanahalli, BBMP, said the earthmover was levelling the road and filling pits.

"The driver accidentally hit the tree, which was already leaning towards the road. It was not an intentional act. I visited the spot and hospital. Both the injured persons are out of risk. One person was injured in the head, so he has been kept under observation. We will find the earthmover driver and take the necessary action against him," he said.