Bengaluru riots: Another key suspect picked up in Hyd

Bengaluru police on Sunday picked up from Hyderabad another key suspect in the August 11 riots.

Mudassir Ahmed, who had allegedly fled the city after the riots, was nabbed by a joint team of eastern Bengaluru police and the Central Crime Branch (CCB).

The CCB didn’t publicly announce the detention but sources within the agency confirmed it. According to CCB sources, Ahmed was wanted from Day One. He was “one of the key conspirators and instigators” of the violent protest that took place in front of DJ Halli and KG Halli police stations, the sources claimed.

Police are still questioning Zaid, another riot suspect arrested a few days ago, who’s suspected to have links with terrorist elements. Police claim to have video footage that puts him right at the scene of the riots.

Meanwhile, the CCB has seized the service weapons of the cops who had opened fire to quell the violence, killing four people. The CCB is investigating two cases pertaining to police firing.

A senior police officer said the firearms included pistols allotted to inspectors, rifles used by KSRP cops and self-loading rifles issued to City Armed Reserve (CAR) personnel.

The seized firearms will be sent for forensic analysis along with the samples of pellets found at the spot where police opened fire, and necessary action will be taken, the officer added.