Bengaluru riots: Top cop visits affected areas

Bengaluru riots: Top cop visits affected areas, says won't spare guilty

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 20 2020, 00:35 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2020, 02:24 ist

City police chief Kamal Pant on Wednesday visited the DJ Halli and KG Halli police stations that were burnt by a violent mob on August 11. 

Speaking to reporters, Pant said the investigation into the city’s worst riots was under progress and promised that no culprit would be spared. The CCB and the eastern division police have made many arrests, he added. 

A senior police officer said Pant visited the police stations to examine the damages to the buildings and parked vehicles. He reviewed the progress into the investigation and the enforcement of prohibitory orders in the riot-hit areas. 

The police chief spoke to cops deployed near the police stations and praised their efforts in maintaining peace after the riots.

He also interacted with deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) supervising the investigation. 

Kamal Pant
KG Halli
Bengaluru
CCB

