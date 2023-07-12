Bengaluru: RR Nagar gets new revenue, health officers

Bengaluru: RR Nagar gets new revenue, health officers

Unlike other ministers, Shivakumar has been going slow while executing administrative changes in the corporation.

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 12 2023, 21:11 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2023, 12:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Indicating the government’s intent to reshuffle the BBMP’s workforce, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has suggested new revenue and health officers for RR Nagar Zone.

Unlike other ministers, Shivakumar has been going slow while executing administrative changes in the corporation.

As per the letter dated July 11, Shivakumar has suggested the names of two new health officers and three new revenue officers for RR Nagar Zone. The Bengaluru Development Minister transferred four officers who were occupying these posts.  He has directed the BBMP not to entertain any letters recommending transfers.

Shivakumar has made it clear that transfers and deputations should be brought to his notice.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

transfer
DK Shivakumar
RR Nagar

Related videos

What's Brewing

Speak Out: July 13, 2023

Speak Out: July 13, 2023

Heat down below making the ground shift under Chicago

Heat down below making the ground shift under Chicago

How safe are your bank deposits?

How safe are your bank deposits?

Symphony of the night

Symphony of the night

Renowned Czech author Milan Kundera passes away

Renowned Czech author Milan Kundera passes away

Panipuri: Google doodle celebrates India's street food

Panipuri: Google doodle celebrates India's street food

Kerala autorickshaw hit by wild boar; woman driver dies

Kerala autorickshaw hit by wild boar; woman driver dies

Over 78K malnourished kids in MP from January to March

Over 78K malnourished kids in MP from January to March

A look back at Megan Rapinoe’s best moments

A look back at Megan Rapinoe’s best moments

 