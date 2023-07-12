Bengaluru: RR Nagar gets new revenue, health officers

Indicating the government’s intent to reshuffle the BBMP’s workforce, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has suggested new revenue and health officers for RR Nagar Zone.
Unlike other ministers, Shivakumar has been going slow while executing administrative changes in the corporation.
As per the letter dated July 11, Shivakumar has suggested the names of two new health officers and three new revenue officers for RR Nagar Zone. The Bengaluru Development Minister transferred four officers who were occupying these posts. He has directed the BBMP not to entertain any letters recommending transfers.
Shivakumar has made it clear that transfers and deputations should be brought to his notice.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Speak Out: July 13, 2023
Heat down below making the ground shift under Chicago
How safe are your bank deposits?
Symphony of the night
Renowned Czech author Milan Kundera passes away
Panipuri: Google doodle celebrates India's street food
Kerala autorickshaw hit by wild boar; woman driver dies
Over 78K malnourished kids in MP from January to March
A look back at Megan Rapinoe’s best moments