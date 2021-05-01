Bengaluru RWAs, companies, NGOs can set up Covid Care Centres on site

With Karnataka reporting nearly 50,000 coronavirus infections a day, the BBMP on Friday allowed resident welfare associations, apartments, companies and NGOs to set up Covid Care Centres on their premises.

The civic body has invoked an order issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare during the first wave in July 2020 to allow citizen groups to set up the makeshift medical facilities as city hospitals are overwhelmed with patients.

Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commissioner, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, said apartment associations, RWAs and organisations had sought permission for setting up Covid Care Centres on their premises to treat asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients. “The zonal health officers have been directed to the give permission by obtaining approval from the zonal commissioners,” he added.

Prerequisites for CCCs

The BBMP has laid down certain conditions and prerequisites for these private Covid Care Centres: the RWA must tie up with a medical team or doctor residing on the premises for triaging and providing regular clinical support to the patients.

Many hospitals have partnered with apartments to convert their clubhouses into emergency medical response rooms. Officials hope this would help ease the pressure on hospitals.