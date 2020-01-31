Bengaluru’s Christ Academy students ace competition

The sixth edition of the prestigious ‘Prajavani Quiz Championship’, conducted in association with the Deeksha Foundation, concluded on Thursday with students from the Bengaluru-based Christ Academy ICSE School emerging as the winners in the state-level programme.

The grand finale, held at the Jnanajyoti auditorium, witnessed an intense competition taking the participants to the tie-breaker level. In a thrilling climax, Aditya Rao and Aditya Acharya of Christ Academy emerged as the winners.

Tight competition

The final round of the championship witnessed a neck-and-neck fight between the Christ Academy of Bengaluru and the Little Rock Indian School of Brahmavar, prompting the organisers to go in for a tie-breaker to decide on the winners.

Towards the end, Prabhav and Rakshith of the Little Rock Indian School ended up as the runners-up. Similarly, Gourav Chandan and Gagan Chandan of Sri Ramakrishna Vidyashala secured the third place followed by Sreejan Maheshwar and Ganesh of Parivarthan Gurukul Heritage, Hubballi and Pratham and Shashank of Canara CBSE School, Mangalore as fourth and fifth winners.

Teams felicitated

The winners and runners-up were felicitated with the cash prizes ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 4,000.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar and Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Dr B R Ravikanthe Gowda presented awards to the winning teams.