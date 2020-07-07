Bengaluru’s Covid-19 caseload drops to 981

Two days after hitting quadruple-digit Covid-19 case numbers, the daily spike of new cases fell down to 981 on Monday, amid a disclosure that the city’s death toll had risen by another 10 people.

The new cases elevate the city’s overall total to 10,561 cases, of which 83.89% (or 8,860 cases) are active.

Gender-wise, the large number of infected individuals were 645 males and 336 females. The large age group among males was 155 people in their forties and among women, the largest age group was 74 women in their thirties. This represents a shift as in the previous days when the largest age-demographic group among women were those in their twenties.

According to the BBMP, officials collected 4,825 swab samples on Monday, even as the city’s overall positivity rate rose to 8.17% — the highest in recent days.

The Palike added that 58 wards had registered new cases in the city over the last 24 hours. The largest number of cases were registered in Pattabhiram Nagar with 20, followed by RR Nagar with 20.

10 deaths recorded

In contrast to the previous days, health officials also disclosed that 86 of the new cases are people with symptoms of Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and 17 cases with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI). The remaining 878 cases are still classified as “contact under tracing”, indicating that they are still under investigation.

These two categories of symptoms were also prevalent among the 10 new deaths disclosed on Monday. The first fatality was a 65-year-old man who had a cough as a symptom. He died at his residence on June 21. Nine of the casualties were men. The sole woman who died was a 59-year-old woman with ILI. She died on June 26.

Five of the deaths hark back to June. The most common symptom of all the cases is breathlessness (a late-stage effect of the disease which is often fatal), in addition to a fever and a cough.

In all, the city has registered 155 Covid-19 deaths so far.