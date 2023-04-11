Bengaluru: Sari stuck in back wheel, woman riding pillion with son dies

A 42-year-old woman died on the Ballari Road flyover in northern Bengaluru on Monday.

Around 9.15 am, Annapurna, a domestic worker, was riding pillion on her son Ramanand’s two-wheeler when her sari got stuck in the back wheel of the vehicle near Venkatala, Yelahanka. She fell and suffered a severe head injury. Her son only suffered minor bruises. She was declared dead on the way to the hospital.

They were residents of Sahakar Nagar and were travelling from their home to Devanahalli when the accident occurred.