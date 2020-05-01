Bengaluru: Seized vehicles to be released from May 1

From Friday onwards, the city police will return all the vehicles seized during the lockdown. The vehicles will be returned according to their seizure dates. The ones seized the earliest will be returned first.

But confusion still prevails over the fine amount, for which the police are waiting for the court order.

Tweeting about the decision, city police commissioner Bhaskar Rao said: “It’s decided to return the Corona seized vehicles from 1/5/20 onwards. Those seized first will be returned first. The documents will be verified, and vehicle returned. This has approval of Hon CM and HM. We are doing the paperwork to ease the process.”

The police said they had seized about 50,000 vehicles in the city following the lockdown. The vehicles, including cars, autos and bikes, were seized since the owners had come out without valid passes or had no emergency to defy the lockdown. “Many ventured out in search of tobacco or liquor,” said an officer who was part of the seizing operation.

The confiscated vehicles have been parked near the respective police stations or vacant areas close by. The police have maintained a record of the vehicles, along with the registration number, owner’s name and the rider caught with the vehicle. They have maintained the date, time and place of seizure.

“We will only return the vehicles to the rightful owners after verifying the documents,” a senior official said, adding that the process would take a week. “Vehicles won’t be released if the documents are not produced.”

Though the police initially wanted to release the vehicles on May 3, it advanced the process by two days after the government relaxed the lockdown norms.

High court to decide on fines

A PIL had been filed in the high court regarding the seized vehicles. The police urged the court to give them the powers to release the vehicles. The court reportedly allowed the police to release them collecting fines for the bikes, cars and autos. “We haven’t received the high court order and we cannot say what the exact fine amount would be for each type of vehicle. But the process would begin from Friday,” Additional Commissioner of Police (West) Soumendu Mukherjee said.