Bengaluru senior IPS officer Charan Reddy passes away at 54

Senior IPS officer K S R Charan Reddy passed away on Friday at the Mahaveer Jain Hospital. Reddy (54), who was ailing for the past 10 years, died around 8.30 am.

He is survived by his wife Gayatri Reddy, daughter Lasya Reddy and son Panil Reddy. His body has been kept at his residence in Dollars Colony, RMV Layout 2nd Phase, 14th Cross, for people to pay their respects.

Last rites at Chittoor dist

The last rites would be conducted on Saturday at Reddy’s native Gollapalli in Chittoor district.

Reddy joined the service in 1993, and worked in Mandya, Bijapur, Gadag and Chamarajnagar as superintendent of police and worked in the Central Bureau of Investigation for five years.

Reddy also worked in a special investigation team in the Lokayukta.

Considered to be an upright officer, he also worked in the police training division as IGP internal security division, and as Additional Commissioner of Police (West) in Bengaluru.

He was serving as ADGP in CID.