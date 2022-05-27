Bengaluru: Sensors will be fitted in transformers to avert mishaps

The recent transformer blasts have pushed Bescom into launching a pilot project to install sensors in transformers across the city to monitor their condition and prevent accidents.

Under the centralised transformer health monitoring system, Bescom will install sensors in transformers to continuously collect data on their condition, said Bescom Managing Director P Rajendra Cholan.

"These sensors will alert the Bescom control room about any changes or damages to the transformer. The pilot project has been completed. We have experts who have worked in the Central Power Research Institute (CPRI) guiding us on the critical monitoring aspects. Once we have a final report, we will call tenders and implement the project across the city by July," Cholan told DH.

Explaining how the technology will help prevent accidents, a senior Bescom official said that nearly 80% of the transformer blasts were caused by temperature changes and oil leakages.

"We have studied the causes for transformer failures and fire incidents, and chalked out various parameters that need to be monitored. The monitoring system will alert the Bescom control room about voltage fluctuations and temperature changes. We also plan to install oil sensors to detect leakages," the official said.

Bescom is also planning to include load balancing and other features in the system.

"We are yet to get the report of the pilot project. Once we have a report, we will discuss with experts what additional features can be included and if better sensors are needed. We also plan to share with the engineers concerned whenever there is an alert to act immediately,” Cholan said.

The pilot project was conducted on 50 transformers in Koramangala and Malleswaram.

In March, a transformer blast on Ullal Main Road had brought back the focus on transformer-related accidents. A father and daughter had died in the incident.

"Apart from feeder management, we are also converting transformers to single-pole structures and shifting them to safe spots," another Bescom official said.